Jose Mourinho plans £35 million move for Arsenal star

Jose Mourinho is going to go ahead and push for a move for Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, according to reports in The Mirror.
The United manager has been handed a significant winter war chest by the board and will tempt the London club into selling Ozil as Wenger’s team looks to recoup some money for the Germany international before he can leave on a free transfer this summer.
Mourinho can bid up to £35 million for the 29-year-old this month. While the Portuguese has been reported to be looking to land the player on a free transfer this summer, he is aware of interest from PSG and Bayern Munich as well and is hence looking to hasten his arrival.
The German international is enjoying good form at the Emirates right now and has four goals and five assists this term.
This puts Arsenal in a tricky position as they are resigned to losing two of the world’s best players for a meagre or no sum, which is in times when players get sold for triple digits easily.
If Coutinho is worth £142M, how much could Arsenal have received for Ozil and Sanchez if they’d handled those situations better?
— Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) January 6, 2018