Jose Mourinho looking to add to his midfield by signing £80m Ligue 1 duo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to add to his midfield this summer and the Portuguese is thought to be looking at the Ligue 1 stars Blaise Matuidi and Bernardo Silva.
According to Express, Mourinho is unhappy with his midfield options and will address that situation as a priority. Marouane Fellaini’s red card against Manchester City left Mourinho frustrated and the special one is believed to have lost his patience with the Belgian.
The report adds that Mourinho will move for the French international Matuidi this summer. The PSG star is valued at around £30 million and the Red Devils would have no problems paying that. Manchester United certainly need a defensive midfielder and Matuidi’s experience and quality is beyond doubt.
Furthermore, the Premier League giants are looking to Bernardo Silva as well. The Monaco attacker has had a superb season domestically as well as in Europe and has attracted a lot of interest.
Silva is valued at £50 million and the attacker is a target for Real Madrid as well. It will be interesting to see if United can convince the Ligue 1 duo to join them. They are trailing Liverpool and City in the top four race and missing out on the Champions League for another season could be damaging for them.