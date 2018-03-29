Jose Mourinho has convinced Gareth Bale to join Manchester United

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has been linked with a move back to the Premier League for a while now.
The Welsh winger has struggled to make the desired impact at Bernabeu due to injuries and he is no longer a key part of Zidane’s plans.
According to Sport, Jose Mourinho wants to bring the former Spurs star back to England and the Manchester United boss has finally managed to convince Bale.
The winger is open to joining Manchester United and it will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can agree on a fee now.
Despite his problems in Spain, Bale is a world class player who could make a massive difference at Old Trafford. He is only 28 and there is plenty of time for him to rediscover his form and confidence.
Los Blancos will want to recoup most of what they paid for the Welsh winger but that should not be a problem for Manchester United. The Red Devils have considerable resources and they will break the bank if needed.