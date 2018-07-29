Jose Mourinho expects Manchester United to complete one more signing this summer

Jose Mourinho, the manager of Manchester United has now gone on to claim that he expects the Red Devils to complete a transfer soon in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.
The English Premier League club have so far completed the signings of Diogo Dalot who was signed from FC Porto and Brazilian professional footballer Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer transfer window.
These two signings were done and dusted before the start of this month and there has been no activity ever since in terms of incomings at Old Trafford. This has led to frustration for the former manager of Inter Milan and Real Madrid.
Jose Mourinho saw Manchester United fail to win any of the pre season fixtures so far in the English Premier League club’s tour of the United States within 90 minutes. The Red Devils manager said he was hoping for five signings in the summer transfer window, but now remains hopeful that one signing could be done in the final weeks of the transfer window.
“I would like to have two more players. I think I am not going to have two. I think it’s possible I am going to have one. It’s possible,” the Daily Star quoted Mourinho as saying.
“I gave a list to the club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it is possible to have one of these players.
“If it is possible it is possible, if it is not possible it is not possible. “If it is possible, good, if it is not possible we keep fighting, working and believing in the players that we have.”