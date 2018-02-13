Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could lose three midfielders worth £37.4m from the first-team at the end of the season, leaving him incredibly short in a key area with mere weeks to replace them.
Michael Carrick, who joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, has made more than 450 appearances for United but is set to retire this summer.
The 36-year-old has been on the periphery this season, making just three appearances in all competitions, and will join Mourinho’s coaching staff ahead of the 2018/19 campaign. He’s worth just £1m as a result.
United still haven’t made any progress in contract talks with Marouane Fellaini which could result in the £6.4m-rated Belgian international leaving at the end of the season on a free transfer.
Signed from Everton in 2013, the 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order this season, making only four starts in all competitions for United, and might consider a move away to get more playing time.
Ander Herrera is the third first-team midfielder whose future is uncertain this season. The Spanish international, who joined from Athletic Bilbao in 2014, has struggled to dethrone Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic from the midfield.
Herrera’s been linked with a £30m move to AC Milan, and given the 28-year-old has made just eight Premier League starts this season, it’s possible he could be lured away from Old Trafford.
It’s bad news for Mourinho, as the 2018 summer transfer window closes before the new season starts, leaving him with less time to replace three midfielders from the squad.
Stats from Transfermarkt.