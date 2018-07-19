Jose Mourinho confirms Manchester United will allow Joel Castro Pereira go out on loan

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted goalkeeper Joel Castro Pereira will go out on loan in the summer transfer window and that is the reason why the Red Devils signed Lee Grant.
Lee Grant left Stoke City and moved to Old Trafford earlier in the summer transfer window. Lee Grant will be the English Premier League club’s third choice goalkeeper behind Sergio Ramos and David De Gea.
Joel Castro Pereira was the third choice goalkeeper for Manchester United and he has struggled for more minutes on the pitch. The manager of Manchester United felt it was necessary for Joel Castro Pereira to get more first team experience and thus he will be sent out on loan later in the summer transfer window.
“Joel is a Manchester United goalkeeper but, two years without football, he has to play. And to protect that position we got Lee with experience in Championship and Stoke City in the Premier League, so he is ready to fulfil that position. Joel is here with us. It’s good for him to play but then he will go on loan,” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Manchester United have so far signed Diogo Dalot, Fred and Lee Grant in the summer transfer window. Jose Mourinho was asked about the Red Devils’ transfer business in the remaining time left in the summer transfer window.
“I’ve no idea. I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not going to say somebody is coming or nobody is coming. We did Lee Grant because we have a fantastic young goalkeeper (Joel Pereira) who needs to play football.
“Fred we did quite a long time ago. We started the process. We lost Michael Carrick and I think Fred is the kind of player we need to complement the qualities of our midfield players.
“Dalot is injured, a small injury, a small surgery. We didn’t want to lose him because of that, and he’s recovering really well. We think he can start training back in England, not ready for start of the season.”