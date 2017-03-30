Jose Mourinho comments on Neymar transfer link

Jose Mourinho has made it clear that it will be impossible to sign Neymar from Barcelona. It will be absurd of him to ask the club to arrange funds to try and lure the Brazilian.
Earlier this week, Catalan newspaper Sport claimed that Manchester United are prepared to meet Neymar’s release clause of £173m.
The report suggested that Mourinho has identified the Barcelona superstar as his priority signing, and that talks have already been held with Neymar’s representatives, with the club reportedly ready to offer the Brazilian forward a staggering £415,000-a-week.
When asked to comment on the rumour, Mourinho said, as quoted by ESPN:
“It’s speculation. I always try to be objective and pragmatic with clubs and to ask them what they can give me. To ask for Neymar is absurd.
“A club like Barcelona cannot and will not lose Neymar. Although Messi is still a young player with years ahead of him, he’s almost 30, and Neymar will be the great player of Barcelona post-Messi. So much that I think it [trying to sign Neymar] is like trying to break into a safe, impossible.”
Neymar has put in a string of dazzling performances for Brazil during the recent international break.
The Brazilian has signed an improved contract with Barcelona in October. The deal will keep Neymar at the club till 2021. The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 23 assists in 35 matches overall for Barcelona this season.
Mourinho also added that it would be great to manage the Brazil national team after leaving Manchester United.
“I think after Manchester United I need an easier job, and coaching the Brazilian national team would be harder. Obviously it would be great, any coach would want to work in the best teams and national teams.
“Brazil is definitely a success leader, regardless of the generation, there is always talent there. But I have to confess it must be difficult.
“There is a coach inside every Brazilian. In every journalist, there is a coach better than the coach. I think it must be a country that’s hard to work, but also exciting. But I recognise that the Brazilian national team is for a Brazilian coach.”
The Manchester United boss further asserted that he doesn’t enjoy the European qualifier games. Rather, he likes the South American qualifiers, where there are many teams playing on a similar level.