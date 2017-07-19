Jose Mourinho aiming to earn 15-year reign at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that he is aiming to gain stability in his managerial career by earning himself a lengthy spell at Old Trafford.
Since replacing Louis van Gaal last summer, the Portuguese coach has won the Capital One Cup and the Europa League that eventually secured Champions League football for the upcoming campaign.
And having never spent more than three consecutive campaigns at a single club, Mourinho is targeting to remain in charge of the Red Devils for the next 15 years.
In an interview with ESPN, The 54-year-old said: “I am ready for this [end Man Utd’s period of instability by delivering success over a long term].
I am ready for the next 15, I would say. Here? Yes, why not? I have to admit that it is very difficult because of the pressure around our jobs, everybody putting pressure on managers and things that people say — that we have to win, but in reality only one can win and every year it is getting more difficult.
“But what I try to do in the club is show that my work goes further than the football results, that it goes to areas that people don’t think of as a manager’s job. In my vision, my job is much more than what I do on the pitch and the results that my team gets at the weekend.”
Mourinho also stressed out that he is not particularly happy with the club’s activities in the transfer market so far despite having already sealed the signings of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku in a reported £75 million transfer deal.
Mourinho added: “We always want more. We always feel there is room to improve, and I cannot say that I am happy with our transfer window.
“What I can also say is that it is a difficult transfer window, and I don’t blame anyone — it is just a reality of things. The market is going in such a direction that many players are difficult to get, not to say impossible.
“Every club is powerful, and they don’t want to sell or their demands are really high, so the market is difficult.”
Manchester United are currently negotiating a deal with Inter Milan to sign Croatian winger Ivan Perisic while the Red Devils remain in the market to sign a defensive-minded midfielder to bolster Jose Mourinho’s options ahead of the upcoming campaign.