Jordan Pickford says Everton must improve their away form

Everton are hoping to end their season strongly and new signing Jordan Pickford believes that the Toffees must improve their away form.
Sam Allardyce’s men have been very inconsistent on their travels this season and Pickford believes that the Merseyside outfit will have to replicate their home form on their travels in order to secure a top-seven finish.
He said: “We’re Everton – we are not down the bottom of the league, we should be up there and that’s the type of game we need to be getting results from. But we know our home form is really good, and that we need to improve our record away. That’s where you really shoot right up the table. That’s where we want to be as a team and as a group of lads. We are not far away from seventh at all. We need to go to Turf Moor and try to win.”
The Toffees have secured just 8 points from 14 away games this season. It is a disastrous return considering their astronomical spending this season. They have conceded 29 times in those 14 matches and have won just once.
Everton travel to Burnley in their next game and it will be interesting to see how they approach the game. Sean Dyche’s men are not easy to beat at Turf Moor and the Toffees will have to be very careful.
The arrival of Walcott has improved them going forward but they will have to plug the leaks in their defence in order to climb up the table.