Jordan Pickford posts message after dominating Everton awards night

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been a consistent performer for the club although the Toffees have struggled badly in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old joined Everton last summer from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £25 million (could rise to £30 million), and has been a figure of consistency for the club throughout.

His impressive form didn’t go unnoticed, and the goalkeeper, who earned his first national cap for England in November, has been richly honoured at Everton’s end of season awards evening.

He collected the awards for Everton’s Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season at a ceremony at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall.

Pickford said that he wasn’t expecting to walk away with so many awards, and felt honoured and delighted to have won three awards.

He took to social networking site Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards the fans who voted for him. He wrote:

Here are some of the best reactions from the Everton fans on Twitter:

