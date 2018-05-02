Jordan Pickford posts message after dominating Everton awards night

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been a consistent performer for the club although the Toffees have struggled badly in the Premier League this season.
The 24-year-old joined Everton last summer from Sunderland for a fee in the region of £25 million (could rise to £30 million), and has been a figure of consistency for the club throughout.
His impressive form didn’t go unnoticed, and the goalkeeper, who earned his first national cap for England in November, has been richly honoured at Everton’s end of season awards evening.
He collected the awards for Everton’s Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season at a ceremony at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall.
Pickford said that he wasn’t expecting to walk away with so many awards, and felt honoured and delighted to have won three awards.
He took to social networking site Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards the fans who voted for him. He wrote:
Great night at the awards tonight. Thanks for all the support and for voting… https://t.co/loRXIsYXCf
— Jordan Pickford (@JPickford1) May 1, 2018
Here are some of the best reactions from the Everton fans on Twitter:
Congratulations Jordan! 👏🏼🏆💙
Fully deserved!! …What a signing you’ve been for us!! You’ve had a great first season …here’s to many more with the greatest club in the world! ⚽💙
— 💙Jags6 ⚽ EFC 💙 (@BlueSarah1878) May 1, 2018
class get the rave on #englandnumber1 #hesoneofourown #safclegend
— craig (@craigalex2017) May 1, 2018
Well done Jordan, great to see you bossing it at such a young age, just proves that being the best keeper doesn’t have to rely on what age you are!
— Matt Harvey (@MattyHarvey81) May 2, 2018
Well deserved, top player with a big future ahead. 👏👏👏⚽
— Mark Smith (@SmigBWR) May 2, 2018
thank you for being the one flash of inspiration in a bleak season.
— Jeff W Bee (@beesdontfly) May 2, 2018