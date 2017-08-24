Jonny Evans set to sign for Manchester City next week

West Brom defender Jonny Evans is set to join Manchester City in a £30million deal next week if the latest reports are to be believed.
The 29-year-old centre back has not played for Tony Pulis this season after refusing to sign a new deal and Mirror claims that he will join Pep Guardiola’s side now.
The former Barcelona boss needs to add homegrown players to his squad and the signing of Evans solves more than one problem for him. The former Manchester United player is a good defender who has the experience of winning titles. He can be a very useful option for City during injuries and rotation.
According to Daily Mirror, Albion are set to replace Evans by signing Kevin Wimmer and Vincent Janssen from Tottenham. Furthermore, the report adds that WBA could lose Nacer Chadli to Swansea as well.
Evans has been West Brom’s best defender for a while now and his departure will be a major blow for Tony Pulis.
As for Manchester City, they will be getting an experienced player who will have no problems settling in. Evans resides in Manchester and therefore he won’t have to face any relocation issues either.