Jonny Evans is hoping to join Manchester City this summer

West Brom defender Jonny Evans is looking to join Manchester City in summer.
The former United centre-back is expected to leave once relegation is confirmed and Etihad is his preferred destination.
Manchester City tried to sign the player in January but the Baggies refused to sell back then.
A clause in his contract allows Evans to leave for a fee of £3m when West Brom go down and City will look to take full advantage of that.
As per the reports, Arsenal are interested in signing the 30-year-old defender as well but Evans is ready to turn them down in favour of City.
Pep Guardiola could certainly use some depth at the back and Evans could prove to be a valuable squad player especially for the price mentioned.
West Brom are currently 10 points adrift of safety with just five games left and it is unlikely they will play in the Premier League next season.
The likes of Rondon, Rodriguez and Barry are expected to leave the Baggies at the end of this season as well.