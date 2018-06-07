Jonny Evans agrees to join Leicester City

Leicester City are set to sign the West Brom defender Jonny Evans this summer.
The 30-year-old centre-back had a relegation clause in his contract which allows him to leave for a fee of £3.5m. The Foxes have triggered the buyout and the player has also agreed terms with the club.
Evans has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in the past as well.
The former Manchester United defender will partner Harry Maguire at the heart of Leicester’s defence next season.
Claude Puel has already signed Ricardo Pereira earlier this summer and the arrival of Evans will strengthen Leicester’s defence further.
The deal should be finalised in the next 48 hours if the reports are to be believed.
Evans will bring considerable Premier League experience into the Leicester City dressing room. Also, his leadership qualities will be a bonus for the Foxes.
The Foxes are now expected to look for a replacement for Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian is thought to be heading to Manchester City this summer.