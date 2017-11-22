Jonathan Kodjia set to undergo ankle surgery

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that Jonathan Kodjia is set to undergo an ankle surgery and he will be ruled out for several months.
Kodjia picked up an injury playing for Ivory Coast during the international break.
Bruce said:
It’s not looking good, in fact its flaming awful if I’m being honest. He needs another operation and that’s devastating news. It’s going to be months and that is a big blow to us. With [Scott] Hogan missing as well, it’s a huge blow because we know how important he was to us last year. Without your No.9 it’s always going to be difficult. But we’ll have to deal with it. We’ll have to. Let’s hope we can find something in January to help us because that’s going to be vitally important.
Scott Hogan is already injured for Aston Villa and Kodjia’s situation is a massive blow to Villa’s promotion hopes.
The Villans will be hoping to play in the Premier League next season but losing their key players at this stage of the season could prove to be damaging.
Kodjia is the club’s first choice striker and it will be interesting to see how Bruce copes in his absence.
The Sunderland manager has hinted that the club will look to sign someone in January.
Liverpool striker Danny Ings should be a priority target for Aston Villa.
The former Burnley star would be available on loan and he would be a terrific option for Bruce. Ings needs to play regularly to rediscover his form and a loan move to Villa will benefit him.