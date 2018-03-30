Jonathan Kodjia set to return against Hull, Aston Villa fans react

Aston Villa face Hull City in the Championship this weekend and the visitors will be looking to get closer to the play-off places with a win here.
Steve Bruce’s men were in a great position to secure automatic promotion. However, consecutive league defeats have damaged their chances.
Villa will be desperate for a win here and this should be a tricky contest. Hull City are fighting for their survival and they will be looking to bounce back from the 3-0 defeat to fellow relegation strugglers Birmingham before the international break.
The last time these two sides met, the match ended in a draw. Neither side can afford to drop points this time around.
The away fans will be delighted to hear that star forward Jonathan Kodjia is back for this game. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since the end of October and his return could not have been better timed.
Steve Bruce has confirmed that Kodjia will be a part of the squad that travels to Hull this weekend.
Here is how the Aston Villa fans reacted to the news on Twitter.
