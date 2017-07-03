John Terry to be confirmed as an Aston Villa player today

Chelsea legend John Terry has completed a move to Championship side Aston Villa and will be unveiled by the club today. According to the Telegraph, the Englishman has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Midlands club.
It is understood that Terry will sign a contract worth £60,000 per week, plus bonuses. Overall, he will make over £4 million during his 12-month stay at Villa Park. He could however, extend his contract if things go well.
Terry had several offers from around the globe, including ones from Premier League clubs Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion. Terry shares a very good relationship with Villa manager Steve Bruce, and that could be a big reason in his decision to accept a step down from the top-flight. The Claret and Blue Army finished 13th in the Championship last season, after being relegated from the Premier League the season before. They will be looking for a swift return back, and Terry’s acquisition could be a big step towards that.
Despite being 36, the centre-back has a lot to offer. Apart from his natural leadership and organisational skills, he remains one of the best readers of the game. He can therefore compensate for his declining pace with pin-point positioning. It remains to be seen whether he directly replaces James Chester as club captain. Either way though, he will be a huge presence in the dressing room that everyone will look up to.
The 36 year-old’s contract with Chelsea ended on July 1, bringing an end to a 22 year-old career at Stamford Bridge. He won 5 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups, 3 League Cups, 1 Europa League and 1 Champions League title during his time at the club.