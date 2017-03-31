John Terry offered new deal at Chelsea

Chelsea have offered John Terry a new one-year deal.
The 36-year-old was expected to leave the club as a free agent this summer, but it seems that Conte wants to hold on to the club legend for another season.
Chelsea rejected offers for Terry during the January transfer window and talkSport are reporting that the Italian manager considers Terry an important figure at the club.
If the English defender decides to accept Chelsea’s offer, he will be entering his 20th season at Stamford Bridge. Terry signed a 12-month extension last summer, but he has been constantly linked with a move away because of his reduced role under Conte. Him staying at Chelsea could be a major positive for Conte. The 36-year-old is the ideal mentor for Ake, Zouma and Christensen. Furthermore, his winning experience will come in handy as well.
The Chelsea skipper has been linked with Chinese clubs as well as the MLS. Apparently, the likes of West Brom and Stoke wanted to sign him during January.
John Terry has won almost every trophy at club level with the Blues. He has won the Premier League title four times, along with five FA cup trophies, three league cups, the community shield twice, the Champions League and the Europa League.