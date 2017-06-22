John Terry considering Aston Villa’s offer

Chelsea have decided against renewing John Terry’s contract and the English defender will leave the Blues once his contract expires on the 1st of July.
According to Guardian, the 336-year-oldcentre back is wanted by several clubs from England, China and the MLS. Terry is determined to play on for now and is likely to make a decision regarding his future soon.
As per the report, Aston Villa are very interested in signing him and have offered him a contract worth more than £4m a year. The likes of Swansea, WBA and Birmingham are interested in his services as well.
Terry would be a fantastic addition to Villa. He could help them secure promotion and guide the young players at the club as a mentor as well.
Guardian claims that Terry was on holiday with his family in Portugal. The former England international was pictured playing golf with the Villa manager Steve Bruce there.
It will be interesting to see whether Villa can convince him to join them. There is no doubt that Terry could be an asset for many clubs despite his age.