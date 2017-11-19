John Stones picks up hamstring injury against Leicester

Manchester City defender John Stones picked up a hamstring injury during his side’s 2-0 win over Leicester City yesterday.
The England international will be ruled out for four to six weeks and Guardiola seemed very unhappy with the situation.
Stones has been outstanding so far this season. The 23-year-old is finally looking like the player Manchester City paid up for.
The injury will be a massive blow for Guardiola who is also without Kompany and Mendy due to injuries. City have made a formidable start to their season on all fronts but these injuries will affect their form.
The Etihad outfit cannot afford a dip in form right now and it will be interesting to see whether they add more depth to the squad in January.
In the meantime, Otamendi and Mangala will fill in at the centre back positions.
Speaking to the media after the game, Guardiola revealed that excessive football in the last few weeks resulted in Stones’ injury.
He said:
Before the international friendly games, the body is the body. In the calendar we demand a lot from players. FIFA demand a lot. It’s not possible to sustain these players. I understand Gareth Southgate. He prepared the team for the World Cup in Russia. He is the manager, so he can take the decisions. I understand completely Gareth [has] to take the decisions for the best.
He added:
You play 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes and then go to your international team and play two 90 minutes that don’t count for anything in terms of points. These kind of things happen. That’s why I will rotate the team, because if not many players will go out.