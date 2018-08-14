John McGinn raves about Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish

New Aston Villa signing John McGinn has lavished praise on his new teammate Jack Grealish.
The former Hibernian midfielder joined the Championship outfit this summer. McGinn was a top target for Celtic as well but Villa swooped in swiftly to secure his services.
In an interview recently, the Aston Villa midfielder raved about Jack Grealish. McGinn believes Grealish is a better player than him and keeping him at the club was a massive boost for Aston Villa.
He said: “First and foremost I’m glad I’m not getting compared to him because he’s got slightly more class than me. It means I can just give him the ball now! Keeping him was massive because if you want to get promoted you need to keep your best players and Jack is one of the best in the country.”
The highly-rated attacking midfielder was linked with a move to Tottenham this summer but the new owners refused to sell him at the last moment and a bid from Spurs was turned down.
Grealish wanted to play in the Champions League with Spurs but the player is now fully focused on the task at hand. He will be hoping to guide Aston Villa to the Premiership next season.
Steve Bruce’s men came very close to promotion this summer. The Aston Villa boss will be hoping that new signings like John McGinn can make a big difference for his side now.