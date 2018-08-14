John McGinn aims to persuade Robert Snodgrass to join Aston Villa

Aston Villa summer signing John McGinn has told the Birmingham Mail that he hopes to see Robert Snodgrass return at the club before the end of this month.
Although the summer transfer window has ended, clubs in English Football League can still sign players on loan or on free transfer before the end of this month.
Robert Snodgrass joined Villa on loan last season and enjoyed a brilliant 2017-18 campaign. He has since returned to his parent club West Ham but Villa are looking to sign him on a short term basis yet again.
The Scotland international, who has 25 caps to his name, has emerged as one of Villa’s top targets, with Villa boss Steve Bruce recently admitting that he wants to bring in a few new faces before August 31st.
McGinn, who joined Villa from Hibernian in the summer, has said that he will be looking to persuade the 30-year-old to make a move to the Championship club this summer.
He said: “I’ll be trying to get him back before the end of the window, that’s for sure.”
Snodgrass is a very popular player among the Villa fans, and he would be a very good addition to the squad. However, the Hammers may not be willing to send him on loan this time, with Pellegrini feeling that he has a role to play in his team.
The former Hull City winger played in West Ham’s first game of the season, coming on off the bench in the Hammer’s 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield.