John Kennedy provides Celtic injury update

Celtic first-team coach John Kennedy has provided an important injury update on the likes of Kieran Tierney ahead of the Bhoys’ match against Ross County.
Tierney picked up a knock before the game against Motherwell and he was forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad because of that.
Kennedy believes that the young left back is working hard in training to regain match fitness and Celtic will assess him closer to kick-off.
Tierney has been one of the best players in the Scottish league this season and his absence will be a big blow for the league leaders. However, they cannot afford to risk him at this stage of the season.
Celtic will need him fit and firing for the more important upcoming games. The defending champions should be able to deal with Ross County this week regardless of the injuries.
The likes of Leigh Griffiths and Patrick Roberts are also working hard to return from their respective injuries.
Kennedy said: “Leigh’s back in training with the group again now. He’s been out for a period of time, so it’s just a case of getting him fit again and back on the pitch to help with the run-in. Some of the guys who weren’t away like Patrick Roberts and Marvin Compper have been training hard. Kieran is still receiving treatment but hopefully, we will know a bit closer to the game. We will make decisions on them as late as possible.”