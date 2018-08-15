John Hartson comments on Celtic defender Boyata’s situation

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata missed the crucial game against AEK Athens last night and former striker John Hartson believes the defender won’t play for the club again.
The 27-year-old is thought to be keen on leaving the club and he won’t renew his contract which expires at the end of this season. Apparently, the player’s agent is working on a move for his client.
Earlier, the player revealed on social media that he is injured and therefore he won’t be a part of the AEK Athens game. However, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has now confirmed that the player is fit to play.
It seems that the defender is not willing to play for the Scottish champions this season.
Former striker John Hartson has urged the club to sell the player and get the maximum amount of money they can for the Belgian.
He said to BT Sport: “My view of Boyata is that he looked as if he was still enjoying his football at Celtic. He was very much a big part of what Celtic have achieved. Celtic have tried many times to get him tied down on a long-term contract. But he has gone to the World Cup, and his head has been turned. Brendan Rodgers confirmed that he was fit, so he should be in the party that travelled tonight. I don’t think he will play for Celtic again – his agent is working on a move as we speak. If I was Brendan Rodgers, I would feel extremely let down and try to maximise what we can get for him.”
It will be interesting to see what happens over the next two weeks. Celtic are already struggling due to the lack of quality additions and Boyata’s departure would be a massive blow. The Scottish giants simply cannot afford to lose him just yet.