Joe Hilton signs new deal with Everton, fans react

17 July, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton have agreed on a new deal with their exciting young keeper Joe Hilton.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper has signed a one year deal with the Blues and the agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website.

Hilton revealed that the new deal means a lot to him and his hard work has finally paid off. The 18-year-old is now looking to continue his development and become the best he can be.

The young keeper went on to claim that the coaching at Everton has helped him progress a lot over the last two seasons and training with England keeper Jordan Pickford has been inspiring for him.

Everton signed the young keeper from Manchester City in 2016 and he has been a part of Everton’s U18s and U23s so far.

Hilton joined the Toffees’ pre-season training camp in Austria last week alongside Maarten Stekelenburg and Mateuz Hewelt.

It will be interesting to see whether he can get some first team action under his belt this season. It is highly unlikely that he will play ahead of Pickford but the cup games could provide him with an opportunity if he keeps working hard at the youth level.

