Joe Hart set to undergo West Ham medical on Monday

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart is set to join West Ham United on loan for next season.
The 30-year-old was on loan at Torino last season and the England international failed to impress in the Serie A. Hart is not a part of Guardiola’s plans anymore and was told to find a new club this summer.
There haven’t been any clubs willing to sign the player permanently and therefore City have agreed to loan him out for another season.
According to BBC, Joe Hart will complete his medical at West Ham tomorrow.
Hart will be desperate to prove himself next season, especially with the World Cup coming up. Forster has done very well for England over the last few months and the Manchester City keeper will need to improve a lot.
As per the report from BBC, Manchester City will be paying a portion of Joe Hart’s wages. The Hammers will have an option to sign him permanently next summer and the player will be hoping to impress Bilic next season.
The 30-year-old has a contract at Etihad until 2019 and if he can recapture his form next season, West Ham could have a tremendous bargain in their hands.