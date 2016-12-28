Joe Hart primary target for Chelsea if Courtois joins Real Madrid next summer

Having failed in their attempt to lure David de Dea from Manchester United to the Bernabeu, Real Madrid have cast their eye on signing the Chelsea goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, next summer.
Madrid are keen to sign the Belgian shot-stopper who has been reticent in signing a new deal with the London club. Last week, Spanish radio station, Onda Cero, claimed that Real Madrid had begun negotiation with Courtois. However, no agreement has been reached as yet.
Chelsea, the Premier League leaders, have already started making plans for life without Courtois, if reports from AS, are to be believed. The Blues have shortlisted Atlético Madrid‘s Jan Oblak and Manchester City‘s Joe Hart as the two prime candidates, and are exploring the possibility of bringing either of the two, if Courtois leaves the club.
Hart, currently on loan at Torino, is Conte’s first choice target, although Chelsea may face a strong competition from Premier League rivals, Liverpool. Chelsea are willing to pay €12m plus match his €141,000-per-week salary, but Liverpool and Tottenham are also ready to pay that amount.
The England goalkeeper does not want to return to City as he is upset with the treatment he received from Pep Guardiola. Likewise, Manchester City are willing to sell him, but they are not open to the idea of a transfer to a direct rival club.
Chelsea rate Courtois highly and they would do everything in their power to prevent the transfer from happening. It will be difficult for Real Madrid to lure him away next summer, especially if Chelsea return to the Champions League, which is likely to happen.