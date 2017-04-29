Joe Hart open to Manchester United move

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart is set to return from his loan spell at Torino next month and the England international is already being linked with a move away from Etihad.
According to English newspaper Independent, the 30-year-old could end up playing for Manchester United next season. Apparently, Hart wants to stay in the North-West and could replace David De Gea if the Spaniard joins Real Madrid next season. The report adds that the Manchester City keeper would the prospect of joining United this summer.
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was an admirer of the Manchester City keeper and he regretted not being able to sign the player during his time at Old Trafford. However, it is important to note that Hart has regressed over the last year and is no longer the player he used to be.
Although a transfer between the two Manchester clubs seems unlikely, Hart’s poor form could convince City to sell him to a direct rival.
The England international has been quite mediocre for Torino this season and it seems highly unlikely that Guardiola will keep him at the club next season. Hart has been linked with a move to Everton as well.
Manchester City will be looking to recoup around £15m for the 30-year-old and the likes of Manchester United and Everton can certainly afford that. Furthermore, his £120,000 a week salary should be manageable too.