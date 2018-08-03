Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Joe Hart set for medical ahead of £4 million move to Burnley, fans react

3 August, 2018 Burnley, English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours


Joe Hart is set to undergo a medical at Burnley ahead of a possible £4 million move from Manchester City.

The Clarets desperately need a new goalkeeper with Tom Heaton and Nick Pope both currently out injured and Sky Sports has claimed that Hart is closing in on a switch to Turf Moor.

Hart made two second half appearances for City on their pre-season tour of the United States.

However, the 31-year-old is not in Pep Guardiola’s plans with Ederson firmly established as the number one choice.

Hart has had loan spells at Torino and West Ham United over the past couple of years, but he is eager to secure a permanent move elsewhere next term.

We take a look at the reaction on Twitter to the news.

