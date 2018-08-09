Joe Bryan undergoing Fulham medical after Aston Villa snub

Fulham are set to sign Joe Bryan from Bristol City this summer.
Sky Sports claims that the 24-year-old left back is set to complete his medical with the Whites this morning before finalising a £6m move.
Bryan was expected to join Aston Villa this summer but Fulham have hijacked the deal at the last minute. Bristol had accepted a bid from the Championship side and the 24-year-old was due to undergo a medical with them.
Fulham have been very active in the market this summer and Joe Bryan’s signing is another impressive recruitment.
Jokanovic was in need of a starting left back and the Bristol City defender could prove to be a superb addition.
Matt Targett managed to impress as Fulham’s left back last season but the player has returned to Southampton now. Therefore, the signing of Bryan was crucial for the Whites.
Fulham have signed the likes of Andre Schurrle, Alfie Mawson, Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and Calum Chambers so far.
The fans will be expecting the Londoners to have a good season next year. Fulham will be hoping to establish themselves as a Premier League club now.