Joao Mario hints that he would be open to staying at West Ham

Joao Mario joined West Ham on loan in January and the Portuguese midfielder is not interested in returning to Inter Milan anymore.
The Hammers have the option to sign him permanently this summer and it will be interesting to see whether takes up that option.
Mario is still adapting to English football and he has not made a considerable impact so far.
The 25-year-old playmaker was very highly rated before he decided to join Inter Milan. His development has stalled since then and the player seems desperate to get his career back on track.
Mario has hinted that he is enjoying his time at West Ham and Inter Milan is a part of his past now. He is hoping to finish the season strongly.
He said: “I’m in a new league and I’m trying to adapt quickly. I’m happy with my new adventure and I hope to finish the season well. Inter are part of my past now. I could have played more, but football is about that too. Now I’m happy and that’s what matters most.”
Judging by his comments it seems that he is open to playing for West Ham next season. Inter Milan have already included the option to buy in his loan deal and therefore there is no doubt that the Italians are willing to sell.
If he can prove himself in the remaining games, West Ham should look to sign him up. Mario was excellent for Portugal in the Euros and there is no doubt that he could be a special player for the Hammers in the long run.