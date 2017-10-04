Jim White says Harry Kane will never leave Tottenham

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from the club once again.
According to reports from earlier this week, Real Madrid are plotting a big money move for the England forward.
However, Sky Sports presenter Jim White has now revealed that the player is not for sale. Jim White has told talkSPORT that Tottenham won’t entertain any bid for Harry Kane ever.
“It’s my understanding that it will not be entertained at any time. He is never going to be leaving,” White said.
It is no surprise that Spurs want to hold on to their best player. However, it will be interesting to see what happens when the European heavyweights come calling in the future. Levy has always sanctioned the sale of his best players for the right price and Kane’s situation should not be any different.
Kane has been on fire over the last few years and has won the Premier League golden boot twice in the last three seasons. The 24-year-old has scored 11 goals in 9 games for the Londoners so far this season.