Jesse Lingard: Contract talks with Manchester United ongoing

Manchester United winger, Jesse Lingard, has revealed that he is in talks with the club over a new contract.
The 24-year-old made his senior debut for Manchester United after graduating from the club’s youth academy. He has spent loan spells at Leicester City, Birmingham, Brighton, and Derby County before establishing himself as a regular for the senior side.
Last season, he made 25 league appearances for United. And this season, he has made important contribution for Jose Mourinho’s side, and has made 15 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, scoring twice.
Lingard has made it clear that he wants to stay at United despite contract talks dragging on. United have plenty of attacking midfielders in their ranks, and there’s a lot of competition for places.
The England international says the competition is good for the group, and that he is learning from great players at the club like Mkhitaryan, Zlatan, Pogba.
He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:
The contract is still ongoing with talks at the moment. I enjoy playing for Man United and my heart is at Man United.There’s a lot of competition for places but I think that’s good for the group. It’s always good to have great players around you.
You have to battle for your place and it makes you more hungry on the training pitch and you know when you get your chance, you have to take it.
The likes of Mkhitaryan, Zlatan, Pogba, big names in our team, it always good to look up to them and see what they have achieved and obviously we gain that experience off them and learn off them, especially the young players.
Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League, four points behind Liverpool. However, they have played two games lesser than the Reds.
United face West Brom at Old Trafford on April 1, when club football will resume after the international break.