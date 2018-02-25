Blog Columns Site News Jermaine Jenas reacts to Tottenham win vs Crystal Palace on Twitter

25 February, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Former Tottenham player turned football pundit Jermaine Jenas took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He tweeted:

Jenas is absolutely spot on with his assessment here. Despite managing over 75% of possession Spurs failed to breach Crystal Palace until the 88th minute when Harry Kane scored the winner.

Spurs created a few good chances with Kane being unusually wasteful when he missed from close range at the start of each half.

However, the England international finally got the goal that earned all three points for the visitors. He took his goal tally to 35 in all competitions.

Kane has a fantastic record against their London rivals, and has now scored 23 goals in 34 Premier League London derbies.

Spurs face Rochdale in the FA Cup clash next, and Pochettino will be looking to keep the momentum going.

