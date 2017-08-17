Jermaine Jenas gives his verdict on Tottenham Hotspur target Davinson Sanchez

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and now turned football pundit, Jermaine Jenas, has criticized Spur’s transfer policy.
While he believes that Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, is a shrewd businessman and a brilliant transfer negotiator, the BBC pundit is not entirely convinced with the club’s approach over signing players too late in the window.
Jenas recalls that his transfer to Spurs from Newcastle was done on the last day of the window in August 2005.
Spurs remain the only Premier League club who are yet to sign a player so far, but the north London giants are expected to bring in one or two players before the window closes.
One of the players who could make a move to north London is Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez.
Sanchez has agreed personal terms with Spurs on a five-year deal, but the two clubs are way apart in the valuation of the player.
Tottenham are reportedly willing to do a business at around £30 million, but Ajax are willing to sell at £45 million – £15 million more than Spurs’ valuation.
Jenas believes that signing a player so late doesn’t help a manager to integrate him properly into the squad.
“It appears things are now happening on the transfer front, with Ajax’s Davinson Sanchez and Everton’s Ross Barkley both in Spurs’ sights,” said Jenas on BBC Match of the Day analysis.
“You look at the players Spurs are going for and Sanchez would be new to England, while Barkley did not feature in Everton’s pre-season at all and has picked up a hamstring injury this week.
“Realistically, for different reasons, you are not going to get the best out of either of them until October, at the earliest.”