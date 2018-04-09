Jermaine Jenas believes Tottenham will lose a key player this summer

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has revealed that Tottenham could lose a key player this summer along with Toby Alderweireld.
The Belgian centre-back is expected to leave the club after the Londoners failed to agree on a contract extension with him.
Jenas claimed (via HITC) that Tottenham will do well to hold on to the likes of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.
He said: “I expect them to lose one big one. If they keep hold of Eriksen or Dele next season, they’ll do well. I’ve accepted that Alderweireld is going, but because Sanchez has played so well this year, not much has changed. That’s where they might fall short.”
It will be interesting to see if there offers for the two Spurs playmakers in the summer. Clearly, the former Spurs midfielder is hinting that Alli or Eriksen could be on their way out.
Eriksen is one of the best players in the Premier League and he is also a lot more refined than Alli. Therefore, the Danish midfielder is ready to make the step up to a big club.
Pochettino will be hoping to challenge for the title next season and Tottenham must hold on to their best players in order for that to happen.
The Londoners cannot afford to lose players like Alli or Eriksen anytime soon. Losing Alderweireld will be a massive blow as it is.