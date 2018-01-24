Javier Mascherano completes move to China

Barcelona have confirmed that Javier Mascherano has completed a move to Chinese Super League club Hebei China Fortune.
The Argentine has spent eight-years at The Camp Nou having previously starred in the Premier League for West Ham and Liverpool.
Following a £17m move from The Reds in 2010. The 33-year-old has gone on to make 334 appearances and won a host of honours with the La Liga giants.
Overall achieving an impressive 17 winners Medals: four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey victories, three Spanish Super Cups, two Champions League successes, two European Super Cups and two World Club Cups.
Bidding farewell won’t be easy for Mascherano. However, he has found it difficult to nail down a regular first-team spot this season.
An official leaving ceremony has taken place with Mascherano speaking fondly of his time with Blaugrana…
“I feel privileged. That the people you work with on a daily basis value you. It is the best gift and motivation”
Money in China
Mascherano joins a host of big names to have headed to China in recent years. Fellow Argentines Carlos Tevez and Ezequiel Lavezzi are two such high-profile stars to have hit the jackpot with the huge financial gain on offer.
Although it is not known how much Mascherano will earn. Tevez was reportedly earning a staggering £634,000 per week.
The former River Plate man will link up with Levezzi and former Arsenal Forward Gervinho at Hebei China Fortune. Adding the Argentines experience will leave manager Manuel Pellegrini with high hopes of improving on last season’s 6th-placed finish.