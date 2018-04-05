Javier Hernandez admits he wanted to leave West Ham in January

West Ham striker Javier Hernandez has admitted that he wanted to leave the club in the January transfer window.
The Mexican joined the club last summer for a fee of £16 million, as reported by Sky Sports, but has struggled to make a big impact.
The 29-year-old is one of the highest paid players at the club, and he is set to be on wages totalling £140,000-per-week.
According to reports from The Mirror, the former Manchester United striker had a transfer request blocked in January ahead of this summer’s finals in Russia.
He is increasingly getting frustrated with lack of game time at West Ham, and says that he may make another attempt to leave the Hammers after the World Cup.
West Ham boss David Moyes is not a big fan of the player. Hernandez has scored seven goals from 16 starts this season, but his long term future at the club remains in doubt.
Hernandez has two years left on his present deal, and he could still play a big part in West Ham’s fight for survival in the Premier League this season.
“There has always been speculation as to whether I will stay or leave and I cannot guarantee anything,” said Hernandez, as quoted by The Mirror.
“I have two more years of contract with West Ham, and everything will come up. You never know, because in the winter period I wanted to find my way out to have more minutes and could not.”