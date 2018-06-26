Jarrod Bowen would be a fantastic signing for Leeds United

Jarrod Bowen is a highly rated young winger and Hull City are keen to retain his services for the next season.
According to reports from Hull Live, Hull City have no plans to cash in on the highly rated winger this summer amid interest from several clubs including Everton.
Bowen enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2017-18 and scored 15 goals. He took the Championship by storm last season, and and finished off as City’s top scorer in a campaign where he played mainly as right back.
There were reports of interest from Everton, Newcastle, Brighton and Burnley, while the Toffees are considering to be making a move for him under Marco Silva.
According to a recent report from Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are interested in the forward as Marcelo Bielsa looks set for a rebuilding job for his first season in charge at Elland Road.
The Whites are yet to make a signing this summer, and the report suggests that they are considering making a move for the £4.5 million winger.
He could be a fantastic signing for the Yorkshire club. Leeds are reportedly trying to sign Abel Hernandez, and is in advanced talks regarding a move to the Yorkshire club.
It remains to be seen if Leeds can lure both Hernandez and Bowen next season. However, Leeds could face an uphill battle in the race to sign Bowen, as Everton are reportedly preparing a £12 million offer.