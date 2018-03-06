Jan Vertonghen hails ‘unbelievable’ Tottenham star

Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min has been in sensational form for the Londoners this season and Jan Vertonghen believes that the South Korean is an ‘unbelievable’ player.
Spurs signed the attacker from Bayer Leverkusen back in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £22m. So far, the 25-year-old has proven to be a major bargain for Pochettino.
Son has been a key player for Spurs over the last 18 months and he helped them challenge for the title last year. The South Korean scored 21 goals for Tottenham last year and he has bagged 15 already this year.
Apart from goals and assists, Son brings a lot to the table. His intelligence, movement, link up play and defensive contribution is second to none. After Harry Kane, the 25-year-old is probably Tottenham’s most important player right now.
Speaking to club’s official website, Son’s teammate Jan Vertonghen revealed his admiration for the technically gifted forward.
Vertonghen said: “The guy, for me, is unbelievable. Always when he’s there, you can count on him. He works hard, scores goals, gives assists, gives great energy and, for me, he’s someone who sometimes should get more credit from the outside because, in this team, everyone appreciates him a lot”.