Jamie Redknapp: Ross Barkley will join Tottenham

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park for a while now.
It has been reported in the recent weeks that the England international is a target for Tottenham. Apparently, Pochettino wants to sign the out-of-favour midfielder this summer.
According to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp (via HITC), the Everton midfielder is all set to join the North London outfit before the transfer window closes.
The former Liverpool player claimed that Spurs are trying to drive the price down but the move will happen sooner rather than later.
Redknapp said: “I am convinced Ross Barkley will end up a Tottenham player. I think that Tottenham are just playing hardball, they do that every year, and that frustrates me.”
The 23-year-old midfielder has just one year left on his current deal and therefore Spurs are keen on signing him for a knockdown price. Initially, Barkley was being valued at around £50 million but the Toffees have decided to lower their asking price to £35 million.
£35 million is not a lot of money in this market, especially for a player of Barkley’s calibre. The Everton midfielder could become one of the best players in the league under proper guidance.
The only possible issue for Spurs could be the player’s wage demands. There have been claims that Barkley’s wage demands could prove to be problematic for the Londoners and the player might need to sort that out before the move can be completed.