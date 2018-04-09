Jamie Redknapp raves about West Ham star Javier Hernandez

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham United yesterday and Javier Hernandez scored for the visitors to secure a point for his side.
The Hammers are fighting to beat the drop this season and results like these could give them a massive boost.
Chelsea took the lead through Cesar Azpilicueta in the first half but the Blues failed to double their advantage after that. Hernandez scored late in the second half to bring his team back on level terms.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp revealed that Hernandez’s goal highlights his poacher instinct and his finishing ability.
The Sky Sports pundit went on to claim that the West Ham forward is one of the best finishers in the game right now.
He said: “He does a great job holding the ball up for his team, being aggressive and holding off Gary Cahill. It’s a good piece of play. He’s one of the best finishers in the game. He is up there with the best and it’s a brilliant finish, it’s unstoppable. Great forwards seem to have that extra bit of time.”
Former West Ham manager Slaven Bilic joined Redknapp in the Super Sunday studio as well. The Croatian revealed that Hernandez is a natural goalscorer and he is always looking to make the most of the second balls in the box.
Bilic said: “He’s a natural goalscorer and he’s there where he has to be. He’s not dangerous outside the box or around the box, but in the box, he’s the best finisher. Everything he thinks about is being in the box to come for a second ball”.