Jamie Redknapp raves about West Ham defender Declan Rice

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has showered heaps of praise on West Ham’s highly rated young defender Declan Rice in his column for the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Hammers in the Premier League of which he started in eight. He can play in central defence as also in the defensive midfield position and he has put in assured performances every time.
He made his international debut for Ireland last week, and was brilliant for his country.
Rice was drafted in central defence alongside Angelo Ogbonna against Southampton on Saturday, and the youngster impressed once again earning rich plaudits from his manager.
Redknapp has made a big claim about the youngster, saying he is the next John Terry. To be compared with one of the greatest defenders of the modern era is a huge complement, that goes to show the player’s talent and potential.
The Sky Sports pundit adds that Rice is brave, and comfortable with the ball on his feet. He has shown maturity beyond years and Redknapp says that the Hammers will be fighting off bids to keep the player with them.
“It is ridiculous that it is possible to win Young Player of the Year aged 24. The award should be given to the best player under 20 — and with that criterion Declan Rice would be a serious contender,” wrote Redknapp for the Daily Mail.
“This kid is the next John Terry. At 19 he plays with maturity, is unbelievably brave and comfortable on the ball.
“Rice capped a fine week, in which he was man of the match on his Republic of Ireland debut against Turkey, with an assured display against Southampton. This summer I have little doubt that West Ham will be fighting off bids for their young star.”