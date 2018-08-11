Jamie Redknapp predicts Liverpool to finish above Tottenham Hotspur

Popular football pundit Jamie Redknapp has predicted on Sky Sports that Liverpool will finish above Tottenham Hotspur in the 2018-19 Premier League campaign.
The former Spurs midfielder, however, predicts that Mauricio Pochettino’s side will finish in the top four, above London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.
“I’m predicting Liverpool will finish above Tottenham this season, and there’s an interesting contrast between those two clubs,” said Redknapp to Sky Sports.
“I still think Tottenham will finish in the top four, above Arsenal and Chelsea. But it’s that bit of negativity they didn’t need to have around the club.”
Contrasting transfer window
Spurs, quite surprisingly, didn’t sign a single player in the summer transfer window, and in the process became the only Premier League side to do so since 2003.
Redknapp feels that Spurs do have a star studded squad, capable of maintaining a top four spot, but by not signing a single player they have made a big mistake.
Spurs have done remarkably well in keeping hold of their star players, but Redknapp feels that they are lacking a superstar who can pull them out when they’re struggling.
Pochettino will want his side to compete on all fronts but but they need real strength in depth beyond that impressive starting eleven to do that. From that perspective, it has been a step backward for them.
On the contrary, Liverpool owners sensed an opportunity and they acted accordingly. They have identified areas to improve, and have backed their manager, Jurgen Klopp, with funds to bring in the players of his choice.
The Reds have spent big on players such as Naby Keita, Fabinho, Alisson and Xherdan Shaqiri and they have shown great determination in improving their squad.