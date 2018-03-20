Jamie Murphy praises Rangers teammate Jason Cummings

Glasgow Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has backed his Ibrox teammate Jason Cummings to impress for Scotland during the international break.
The 22-year-old striker joined the Gers in the January transfer window from Nottingham Forest, with the Ibrox club holding the option of making his transfer permanent in the summer.
Cummings has scored five goals already for his new club, and Murphy has backed him to do well after he was named in Alex McLeish’s squad for friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary.
Murphy, who hopes to earn his first international cap, is pleased to see his teammate being selected for the national team squad.
The winger has showered praise on his teammate saying he is a “good guy” who takes his game very seriously.
Murphy has hailed him as a “top player” and says that they will be there to represent their club and do it by performing well.
“He is a good guy and he is always having a bit of fun and enjoying himself but he is serious when it matters,” said Murphy, as quoted by the Evening Times.
“There are a lot of players like that, you only see one side and you think they are the same when they are on the park.
“That is not the case with Jason. He is a good guy and when it gets down to the serious business he is a top player.”
Murphy, who joined the Gers in the January transfer window from Brighton and Hove Albion on loan, is keen to continue with Rangers beyond the summer.