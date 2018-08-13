Jamie Carragher comments on West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere made his debut for West Ham on Sunday against Liverpool at Anfield, but he failed to make an impact for his new club.
The 26-year-old is one of the ten new players West Ham have signed in the summer transfer window. The England international joined the Hammers on a free transfer after his contract at Arsenal ended.
It wasn’t a pleasant afternoon for the England international as West Ham suffered a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League. Wilshere played the full 90 minutes, but he failed to stamp his authority.
Former Liverpool defender and club hero, Jamie Carragher, said on Sky Sports (during Sky Sports’ live Premier League coverage, broadcasted on 12th August) that he is not properly convinced with the Hammers’ signing of Wilshere.
He said that Wilshere is not as good a signing as many people have suggested. Without mentioning names, Carragher hinted that West Ham have added better players in their wide areas, hinting at Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko.
“I don’t think it’s as good as singing as people are saying. He’s still got to bring a lot more. If I was a West Ham fan I’d be more excited about the wide players than Jack Wilshere,” said Carragher.
Wilshere started as an attacking midfielder behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1 system. He was ineffectual and barely could affect the game.
Towards the latter part of the match, he dropped deep and played in the defensive central midfield role but he wasn’t impressive there either.
Wilshere is an experienced midfielder and looks set to play a key role for the Hammers this season. His performance will improve over the course of the season, if he can stay injury free.