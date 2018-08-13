James Tavernier reacts to Rangers win on Twitter

The revolution is truly afoot at Glasgow Rangers under new boss Steven Gerrard after the Gers earned a 2-0 victory against St. Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday.
The Gers overcame a first-half dismissal of Ross McCrorie to record their first win in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership campaign.
Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he slotted home his third goal of the season from Jamie Murphy’s pass. Ten minutes later, Connor Goldson headed home a free-kick to give Gerrard’s men a healthy 2-0 lead.
Rangers skipper James Tavernier took to social networking site Twitter to express his delight after the victory. He has also praised Goldson for his first goal for the Ibrox club.
First 3 points on the board and a clean sheet 🙌🏽 Some atmosphere from the fans and the display at the beginning 👌🏽 Buzzing for @connorgoldson on getting his first goal 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/okwtiC6xAa
— James Tavernier (@James_Tavernier) August 12, 2018
Rangers fans were quick to respond to his tweet. Here are some of the best responses:
Well done lads glad to see such a buzz about the place again. 55s coming and Celtic are crumbling 😎🔴⚪️🔵
— Big G 🇬🇧 (@RFCGW) August 12, 2018
Amazing Tav we are a different team now hope your all loving it as much the fans are 🔴⚪🔵🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧
— Stevie Brown (@stevieb_1872) August 12, 2018
Captain Fantastic 👊👊
— Malky Mac (@MalcolmMalky) August 12, 2018
Display was awesome Tav!! Great for Connor getting his first goal for the mighty Gers 😊🎉🎉
— Gillian Anderson (@gill_anderson2) August 12, 2018
Well played Captain👍🏻
— Daniel (@DannyDunsmore) August 12, 2018
The victory ensures Rangers keep their unbeaten early-season momentum as they prepare to take their 3-1 lead to Slovenia for Thursday’s second leg of Europa League third qualifying round tie.
Tavernier, 26, was heavily linked with a move away from the Ibrox club on the transfer deadline day, but Rangers rejected all offers from West Bromwich Albion.
According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (12/08; page 65), the Gers are now looking to hand Tavernier a new deal at the club.
The right-back is probably playing his best football of his career and it will be wise decision from Gerrard to tie him down with a long term deal.