Blog Competitions Scottish Premier League James Tavernier reacts to Rangers win on Twitter

James Tavernier reacts to Rangers win on Twitter

13 August, 2018 Rangers, Scottish Premier League


The revolution is truly afoot at Glasgow Rangers under new boss Steven Gerrard after the Gers earned a 2-0 victory against St. Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Gers overcame a first-half dismissal of Ross McCrorie to record their first win in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership campaign.

Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring in the 14th minute when he slotted home his third goal of the season from Jamie Murphy’s pass. Ten minutes later, Connor Goldson headed home a free-kick to give Gerrard’s men a healthy 2-0 lead.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier took to social networking site Twitter to express his delight after the victory. He has also praised Goldson for his first goal for the Ibrox club.

Rangers fans were quick to respond to his tweet. Here are some of the best responses:

The victory ensures Rangers keep their unbeaten early-season momentum as they prepare to take their 3-1 lead to Slovenia for Thursday’s second leg of Europa League third qualifying round tie.

Tavernier, 26, was heavily linked with a move away from the Ibrox club on the transfer deadline day, but Rangers rejected all offers from West Bromwich Albion.

According to a report from the Sunday Mirror (12/08; page 65), the Gers are now looking to hand Tavernier a new deal at the club. 

The right-back is probably playing his best football of his career and it will be wise decision from Gerrard to tie him down with a long term deal.

Arsenal won't win the Premier League, so play Aubameyang and Lacazette together and have some fun
Five Things: Liverpool look the real deal, Chelsea boss off to a flyer, anti-Mourinho agenda is tiresome

About The Author

johnblake