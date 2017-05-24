James Rodriguez more likely to join Chelsea than Manchester United

Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu for a while now and it seems that the Colombian could end up at Chelsea this summer.
As per the report from Ok Diario, the South American midfielder could join Antonio Conte’s side due to the lack of first team opportunities under Zidane.
Rodriguez has already made up his mind and his agent Jorge Mendes is looking to sort out a transfer for his client.
Manchester United were expected to be his next destination because of Mendes’ relationship with Jose Mourinho. However, the reputed journalist Eduardo Inda has revealed that the Real Madrid midfielder is likely to join Chelsea instead.
Rodriguez has made just 22 La Liga appearances this season and is behind the likes of Asensio and Isco in the pecking order.
There is no doubt that he is a top class player and would improve every side in the Premier League. Chelsea could certainly use someone like him alongside Hazard to share the creative burden.
Furthermore, a move to Stamford Bridge would allow Rodriguez to play more regularly and fulfil his world-class potential as well.