James Rodriguez likely to join Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

James Rodriguez has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now.
The Colombian is unhappy with the lack of regular first team action at Santiago Bernabeu and will join a new club at the end of this season.
Spanish publication Marca claims that Real Madrid are ready to sell the player for a fee of €75m. The report adds that Chelsea and Manchester United are both interested in signing the 25-year-old but Jose Mourinho’s side are leading the race right now.
Another Spanish outlet AS are also claiming that Manchester United is the most likely destination for James Rodriguez. Mourinho and Rodriguez are both represented by Jorge Mendes. The super agent is expected to play a key role in the transfer.
Manchester United could definitely use Rodriguez next season. Despite having the likes of Mata and Mkhitaryan at their disposal, the Red Devils are lacking in creativity. The arrival of James would also add some necessary width to Mourinho’s side.
James Rodriguez said his goodbye to the Bernabeu crowd after Real Madrid’s win over Sevilla on Sunday. The Colombian applauded all four corners of the stadium and performed two 360-degree turns.
The former Monaco winger joined Los Blancos for a fee of €80m in 2014 on the back of a sensational World Cup tournament. Back then, the Colombian was touted as a future star.