James Rodriguez has a verbal agreement with Manchester United

Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez has been linked with a move to Manchester United for a while now.
Apparently, the Colombian is unhappy with the lack of first-team action at Santiago Bernabeu and will consider a transfer in search of more game time. The highly talented winger is a target for Premier League leaders Chelsea as well.
According to Diario Gol, Rodriguez is determined to join Manchester United at the end of this season and has already spoken to his agent about a move. Jorge Mendes represents both Jose Mourinho and James Rodriguez. As per the report, there is a verbal agreement in place between the player and the Red Devils.
There is no doubt that James Rodriguez is a world class player and would be a cracking addition to Jose Mourinho’s side. However, the Red Devils will need to agree on a fee with Los Blancos first.
Considering the fact that Rodriguez has hardly featured as a starter this season, the Spanish giants might look to cash in on him if the right offer comes along. The La Liga outfit will look to pull off some marquee signings for themselves and therefore Rodriguez could be used to raise some cash.