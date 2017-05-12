James Rodriguez has a pre-agreement with Manchester United

Real Madrid winger James Rodriguez has been linked with a transfer away from Bernabeu for a while now.
RCN radio are reporting that the player and his agent met with Florentino Perez regarding Rodriguez’s situation at the club. Apparently, the player is unhappy with his limited role under Zinedine Zidane.
Rodriguez has started only 12 games in La Liga this season. The 25-year-old has managed to rack up eight goals and six assists during that period.
As per the report, Perez assured the player that both parties will sit down at the end of this season and make a decision. During the meeting, the Real Madrid president was informed that Rodriguez already has a pre-agreement to join Manchester United this summer.
However, in order to sign the Colombian Mourinho might need to get rid of Wayne Rooney or convince the English forward to change his shirt number. Apparently, James Rodriguez has an agreement with Adidas which states that he must wear the number 10 shirt.
Rooney is thought to be a target for Chinese clubs this summer.